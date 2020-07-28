N. Korea's Daedong River in Danger of Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

The Daedong River, which flows through the North Korean capital Pyongyang, is rising dangerously due to consecutive days of heavy rain.According to North Korean state media on Wednesday, national weather authorities believe an average of 150 to 300 millimeters of rain will fall in the Daedong River basin on Wednesday and Thursday with waters expected to exceed the warning level by Thursday evening.A flood warning was issued for that area the previous day. If the river overflows, many farms and homes in the Pyongyang area are expected to suffer significant damage.In 2007, communications and transportation in Pyongyang were significantly hindered due to heavy rains in the Daedong River area.Major government offices in downtown Pyongyang including the Foreign Ministry headquarters were flooded at the time and an inter-Korean summit originally scheduled for August of that year was postponed two months.Waters are rising elsewhere in North Korea as well, including along the Yeseong River that flows through South Hwanghae Province, North Korea's largest rice producing region.