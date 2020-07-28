Land Ministry: Gov't, Seoul City on Same Page over New Housing Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The Land Ministry said the central and Seoul city governments see eye-to-eye on a new housing plan.Speaking on a TBS radio program on Wednesday, First Vice Land Minister Park Sun-ho attributed what looked like a disagreement over the public housing reconstruction program to differences in how it is explained.Park stressed that the current Seoul Metropolitan Government's urban planning rules already leave room to allow up to 50-floor buildings even in residential areas by re-designating them as semi-residential.The vice minister, however, admitted the need for the two sides to closely communicate and cooperate in order for the new housing plan to be effective.On Tuesday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced a plan to provide 132-thousand new homes in the greater Seoul area and several schemes to achieve the goal, including allowing buildings of up to 50 stories to be rebuilt, involving public construction companies.Later in the day, the municipal government held a media briefing and said it did not consent to such plans, pointing to city rules that allow up to 35 floors in residential areas. However, the city government backtracked hours later and said it will cooperate with the central government.