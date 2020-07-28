Menu Content

U.S. Strategic Command Chief Warns of Threat Posed by N. Korean Nukes, Missiles

Write: 2020-08-05 10:21:03Update: 2020-08-05 11:37:58

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S Strategic Command Chief Adm. Charles Richard warned on Tuesday that North Korea continues to develop nuclear weapons and that the country's intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) tests could pose a threat to the U.S. mainland.

In a keynote address at a virtual symposium on space and missile defense, Richard was discussing the threat from China and Russia when he added that North Korea continues to illegally pursue nuclear weapons and is improving its missile systems.

He said the North's capabilities pose a threat to allies and U.S. forces in the theater and that Pyongyang's ICBM tests could threaten the continental United States.

The U.S. commander also mentioned the threat from Iran.

Richard's comments are believed to be a theoretical discussion of the threat from China, Russia and Iran as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities.
