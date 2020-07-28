Prosecutors Indict Ex-Journalist on Attempted Extortion Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Channel A reporter Lee Dong-jae, a central figure in a media-prosecution collusion case, will face trial on charges of attempted extortion.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office announced the indictment on Wednesday, which is also the last day of Lee’s 20-day detainment period.Lee is accused of threatening Lee Chul, the former head of investment firm Value Investment Korea, in order to obtain incriminating information about former Health Minister Rhyu Si-min.Lee Chul initially raised the allegation that the former reporter and senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon colluded in pressuring him for a list of politicians his company purportedly lobbied.Meanwhile, though they charged the former journalist, prosecutors did not mention suspicions that Lee and Han colluded.They are looking into such allegations but are said to have found no strong evidence so far. The prosecution said it will carry out additional investigations into related suspicions.