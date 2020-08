Photo : YONHAP News

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea says it has completed forming a team that will conduct an ex officio investigation into sexual harassment allegations against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.The commission said Wednesday that the envisioned team will comprise of nine members and be led by the head of the commission’s Discrimination Remedy Bureau, Kang Moon Min-seo.With the formation complete, the team will immediately launch its investigation, though a conclusion date has not been set.The human rights commission took on the investigation after the alleged victim of the late mayor said through her attorney that she did not want Seoul city officials to handle it.