U.S. President Donald Trump says U.S. military officials have assessed that Tuesday’s explosions in Beirut appear to be an "attack."During a briefing on COVID-19 by the Coronavirus Task Force on Tuesday, Trump said he had been briefed by U.S. military authorities and they “seem to feel” the two blasts were not an accident and were bombs of some kind.His remarks have drawn attention as they contradict Lebanese authorities’ who assessed that the explosions in Beirut’s port might have been caused by ammonium nitrate, which was stored in the area after being confiscated from a ship.Foreign media have estimated that at least 73 people were killed and three-thousand-700 wounded in the blasts.