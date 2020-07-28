Menu Content

Prosecutor Denies Collusion with Ex-Reporter Indicted on Extortion Charges

Write: 2020-08-05 13:43:18Update: 2020-08-05 13:54:49

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior prosecutor accused of politically colluding with a former journalist reiterated his denial of involvement.

In a statement on Wednesday, Han Dong-hoon said it's no surprise that prosecutors investigating the case didn't mention the alleged collusion in indicting ex-reporter Lee Dong-jae earlier in the day, because it never existed.

Lee, a former Channel A reporter, was indicted on attempted extortion charges.

Lee is suspected of using his ties to Han, a close associate of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, in seeking incriminating information on Rhyu Si-min, a retired liberal politician, from a convicted fraudster.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office accused Han of not cooperating in the inquest, adding it will further investigate before deciding whether to indict Han as an accomplice.

Claiming that he did fully cooperate in the case, Han urged prosecutors to look into alleged collusion between the ruling camp and liberal media outlets while accusing Han of conspiring with Lee.
