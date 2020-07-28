UFP Begins Panel Selection Process for New Agency Chief Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) began the process of selecting panel members to recommend nominees for the head of a new agency that will investigate corruption by high-ranking government officials.According to a key UFP member on Wednesday, internal discussions on the selection have made some progress.Until now, the UFP has refused to consider the selection in protest of the new investigative agency, which the main opposition argues would be abused to pressure officials with contradicting views from that of the government.The main opposition party is believed to have changed its strategy after a bill setting a deadline for the selection was passed by parliament amid ramped up pressure from the ruling Democratic Party(DP).The UFP, however, plans to wait until the Constitutional Court makes a ruling on the establishment of such an agency.