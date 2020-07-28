Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Surpasses 2,300P in Session for 1st time in 22 Months

Write: 2020-08-05 14:31:46Update: 2020-08-05 14:42:08

KOSPI Surpasses 2,300P in Session for 1st time in 22 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's benchmark stock index touched two-thousand-300 points for the first time in nearly two years. 

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) hit two-thousand-300-point-97 points as of 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, marking the first time it reached that level during intra-day trading since October 4, 2018. 

It is the second day in a row the KOSPI renewed a year-high mark during intra-day trading, after it rose to two-thousand-284-point-66 on Tuesday. The index closed the day at a year-high of two-thousand-279-point-97 points, surpassing the previous year-high close of two-thousand-267-point-25 points on January 22. 

The local main index tumbled following the COVID-19 outbreak and hit a trough of one-thousand-457-point-64 points on March 19 but has risen more than 56 percent since then.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >