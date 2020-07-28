KOSPI Surpasses 2,300P in Session for 1st time in 22 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's benchmark stock index touched two-thousand-300 points for the first time in nearly two years.The Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) hit two-thousand-300-point-97 points as of 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, marking the first time it reached that level during intra-day trading since October 4, 2018.It is the second day in a row the KOSPI renewed a year-high mark during intra-day trading, after it rose to two-thousand-284-point-66 on Tuesday. The index closed the day at a year-high of two-thousand-279-point-97 points, surpassing the previous year-high close of two-thousand-267-point-25 points on January 22.The local main index tumbled following the COVID-19 outbreak and hit a trough of one-thousand-457-point-64 points on March 19 but has risen more than 56 percent since then.