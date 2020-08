Photo : YONHAP News

A memorial service was held in Japan to commemorate Koreans forcibly taken to the country during World War Two, who lost their lives after they were exposed to radiation from the bombing of Hiroshima.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Wednesday, the ceremony was held in front of a monument dedicated to two-thousand-773 Korean victims inside the city's Peace Memorial Park.The local branch of a group that advocates for Koreans residing in Japan estimates the actual number of Korean victims surpassed 200-thousand.The number of attendees this year was limited to Hiroshima Prefecture residents in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.