S. Korea to Develop Ultra Small Reconnaissance Satellites

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is working to develop ultra small satellites that can observe ground objects as small as one meter.The Agency for Defense Development(ADD) unveiled key development tasks for the very first time during an event held Monday to mark its 50th founding anniversary which involved presentations and exhibitions.The agency said since late last year, it's been developing a test model for the satellites equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radar(SAR) technology. Currently in the preliminary design phase, development is expected to be completed in 2023.The satellite will weigh less than 66 kilograms, which scores for maneuverability, and will be able to monitor objects as small as one meter from an altitude of 510 kilometers, night and day, regardless of weather.An ADD official said 32 satellites can survey North Korea every 30 minutes.Other research initiatives the agency unveiled include unmanned stealth fighter jets, unmanned submarines and radar interceptor systems that can neutralize enemy weapons.