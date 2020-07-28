KMA Cancels Talks with Health Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Medical Association(KMA) has called off plans to meet with health ministry officials to discuss the government plan to raise admission quotas at medical schools.The group instead called for direct talks with the Prime Minister's Office.Explaining the cancellation, the KMA said the Health Ministry has pressured young doctors by way of oversight at their training hospitals in response to their planned strike in protest of the government policy.The association said the ministry requested that residents at university hospitals follow their superiors' orders, calling it tantamount to a clampdown on collective action.Earlier, the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), a group of doctors in training, said its members will stage an all-out strike on Friday including all essential personnel. They argued the plan to raise admission quotas will only further distort the medical system.Separately, the KMA also plans to hold a strike on August 14.While maintaining the stance it will resolve the issue through dialogue and compromise, the government has warned it will take a stern approach to the walkouts if the action causes the public to suffer.