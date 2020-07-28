Health Ministry Seeks Talks with Doctors' Association over Planned Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has reiterated its proposal to the national association of medical doctors to form a joint body to discuss pending medical service-related issues, including planned strikes by physicians to protest the government’s plan to increase the number of doctors.Making the fresh proposal in a release on Wednesday, the ministry noted that the joint body will be led by the vice health minister and the head of the Korea Medical Association who will both aim to draft a developmental roadmap for the medical and healthcare industry by the end of this year.The ministry expects the joint body to discuss demands from the association as well as other major issues regarding the nation’s medical services.The ministry's move came hours after the KMA refused to talk with the government and instead demanded "direct negotiations" with the prime minister over related matters.Last month, the government announced plans to expand admission quotas at medical schools by four-thousand over the next decade and to open a new public medical school in an effort to broaden the reach of health care services.In protest, the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) and the Korea Medical Association(KMA) announced plans to hold an all-out strike Friday and August 14, respectively.