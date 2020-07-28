Unification Minister, Nuke Envoy Discuss Inter-Korean Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young and Seoul’s top envoy on North Korea’s nuclear program have discussed plans on inter-Korean cooperation.According to the Unification Ministry, during a Wednesday meeting arranged at the request of the Foreign Ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Lee Do-hoon briefed Lee on the current situation regarding North Korea sanctions and the joint working group between Seoul and Washington.Lee was also known to have briefed Lee of the Foreign Ministry’s stance and policies regarding inter-Korean exchange projects and the stalled talks between the U.S. and the North.Long-standing projects, such as the Mount Geumgang tourism project and the railway-linkage project as well as potential projects to be pursued in the future, were known to have been discussed.The Unification Ministry said the minister sought active cooperation from the Foreign Ministry over its planned North Korea-related policies.