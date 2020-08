Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has extended condolences to the victims of deadly explosions in Lebanon.In social media posts on Wednesday, Moon delivered the messages of sympathy and condolence to the victims and bereaved families.The South Korean leader also conveyed a message of consolation to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, hoping that Lebanon will swiftly recover from the tragedy under his leadership and that its people will regain peace.The explosions that hit a port in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday reportedly left more than 100 people dead and over four-thousand others injured.The Lebanese government announced the blasts were caused by thousands tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port since 2013.