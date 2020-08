Photo : YONHAP News

Continued torrential downpours in Seoul and the central part of the country are resulting in snowballing damage.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, a man in his 50s in Gangwon Province was found dead, causing the total number of fatalities to rise to 16 as of 6 a.m. Thursday. Eleven others remain missing while seven were injured.The number of people who were forced to leave their homes stood at four-thousand-909, while more than three-thousand are still unable to return home as they seek refuge in indoor sports stadiums and other facilities.A total of eight-thousand-65 hectares of farmland has been inundated by rain, while one-thousand-414 homes have also been damaged by flooding.