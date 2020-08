Photo : YONHAP News

The homes of two South Koreans living in Beirut were partially damaged in Tuesday's explosion at the city’s port.The Foreign Ministry said Thursday that no South Korean casualties have been reported so far to its embassy in Lebanon.Embassy officials have formed an emergency task force and staffers are visiting major hospitals to check if any South Korean nationals have been admitted for treatment.At present, around 140 South Koreans reside in Lebanon in addition to 280 soldiers dispatched to the Middle Eastern country to take part in United Nations peacekeeping operations.The number of deaths from the massive blast has risen to 135, while around five-thousand others were injured and 300-thousand have been displaced from their homes.