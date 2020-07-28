Ex-Team Captain Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Late Triathlete

Photo : YONHAP News

A former captain of a semi-pro triathlon club was arrested for allegedly assaulting her teammates, including Choi Suk-hyeon, who took her own life in June after being abused by the team coach and other members.On Wednesday, the Daegu District Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Jang Yun-jung, a former athlete for the Gyeongju City Hall club, on charges of assaulting Choi and other colleagues.The court cited that Jang is a flight risk and that she may destroy evidence.Police had transferred the case to the prosecution in late May, recommending indictment, after Choi filed complaints of physical and verbal abuse against Jang, team coach Kim Gyu-bong and team therapist Ahn Joo-hyeon in March.Ahn was arrested on July 13 on charges of illegal medical practice, assault and sexual harassment, followed by Kim a week later for assault and fraud.The Korea Triathlon Federation has banned Kim and Jang for life.