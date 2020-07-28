Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Samsung Unveils 5 New Products Online

Write: 2020-08-06 11:43:22Update: 2020-08-06 12:01:13

Samsung Unveils 5 New Products Online

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics held its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday and unveiled five new products.

The latest event was broadcast live online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Until now, Samsung held the event in either New York or San Francisco and invited three-thousand to four-thousand industry guests.

This time, Samsung held the event at a studio in Seoul while around 300 Galaxy fans around the world were connected through video conferencing.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold foldable smartphone, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet PC.

The Galaxy Note 20 features an 80-percent faster reacting S-pen and 64-million-pixel camera, while the premium version comes with a 108-million-pixel camera for added clarity. The Galaxy Z Fold comes with a six-point-two-inch cover display and seven-point-six-inch main screen.

The Galaxy Buzz Live wireless earphones feature "active noise canceling" and is the first Samsung product of its kind to offer such a function.

The Galaxy Tab S7 also features a faster-responding S pen.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >