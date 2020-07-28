Samsung Unveils 5 New Products Online

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics held its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday and unveiled five new products.The latest event was broadcast live online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Until now, Samsung held the event in either New York or San Francisco and invited three-thousand to four-thousand industry guests.This time, Samsung held the event at a studio in Seoul while around 300 Galaxy fans around the world were connected through video conferencing.Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold foldable smartphone, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet PC.The Galaxy Note 20 features an 80-percent faster reacting S-pen and 64-million-pixel camera, while the premium version comes with a 108-million-pixel camera for added clarity. The Galaxy Z Fold comes with a six-point-two-inch cover display and seven-point-six-inch main screen.The Galaxy Buzz Live wireless earphones feature "active noise canceling" and is the first Samsung product of its kind to offer such a function.The Galaxy Tab S7 also features a faster-responding S pen.