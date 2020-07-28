Minister Expresses Disappointment over N. Korea's Unannounced Dam Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs expressed disappointment over North Korea's release of dam water near the border without prior notice.At a meeting of the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council Thursday, Unification Minister Lee In-young said while Pyongyang may have had difficulties due to heavy rain, it should have notified Seoul prior to the release.The minister said no matter how difficult the situation between the two Koreas may be politically and militarily, the two sides need to immediately resume dialogue by any means on humanitarian issues and the safety of border area residents.Pyongyang opened the gates at Hwanggang Dam on the western inter-Korean border three times from July to August 3, without notifying Seoul in advance.Following the deaths of six people in the South's border region due to the North's unannounced dam opening in 2009, the two Koreas signed a deal under which Pyongyang agreed to give Seoul prior notice of such plans.