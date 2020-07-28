Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Minister Expresses Disappointment over N. Korea's Unannounced Dam Water Release

Write: 2020-08-06 11:50:35Update: 2020-08-06 13:28:18

Minister Expresses Disappointment over N. Korea's Unannounced Dam Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs expressed disappointment over North Korea's release of dam water near the border without prior notice.

At a meeting of the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council Thursday, Unification Minister Lee In-young said while Pyongyang may have had difficulties due to heavy rain, it should have notified Seoul prior to the release.

The minister said no matter how difficult the situation between the two Koreas may be politically and militarily, the two sides need to immediately resume dialogue by any means on humanitarian issues and the safety of border area residents.

Pyongyang opened the gates at Hwanggang Dam on the western inter-Korean border three times from July to August 3, without notifying Seoul in advance.

Following the deaths of six people in the South's border region due to the North's unannounced dam opening in 2009, the two Koreas signed a deal under which Pyongyang agreed to give Seoul prior notice of such plans.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >