Defense Minister: S. Korea Close to Owning Military Spy Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Thursday that South Korea will soon develop its own reconnaissance satellites and upgrade its arsenal of hypersonic missiles.Jeong made the comments in a congratulatory speech marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Agency for Defense Development(ADD).The defense minister said the U.S.' removal last month of all restrictions on South Korea using solid fuel to power rockets "created a new turning point" for the country's military to step up research into military surveillance satellites and aerospace technology.Jeong congratulated the ADD for developing a ballistic missile possessing "ample range and the largest payload in the world," indirectly referring to the recent successful test launch of the Hyunmoo-4 missile with a maximum range of 800 km and two-ton payload.The defense minister pledged to support the development of hypersonic missiles and new types of warheads.Over the past half century, the ADD has developed key South Korean weapons systems, including the KT-1 trainer airplane, K2 main battle tank and K9 self-propelled howitzer.