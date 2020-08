Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to provide food and nutrition aid worth ten million dollars through the World Food Program(WFP) to assist children and women in North Korea.The Unification Ministry said Thursday that the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council approved use of the inter-Korean cooperation fund to support the project.Through the funds provided by Seoul, the WFP will supply nine-thousand tons of fortified food to children under the age of seven and pregnant women in 60 counties in the North, as well as three-thousand-600 tons of food aid.It is the first such aid to the North since last week's appointment of Unification Minister Lee In-young, who prioritizes humanitarian initiatives concerning nutrition, medical supplies and reunions of war-separated families.