Gov’t Official Reportedly Informed Lawyer of Collusion Report in Advance

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer formerly associated with the progressive Lawyers for a Democratic Society revealed that she was informed in advance about a news report alleging collusive ties between a senior prosecutor and then-journalist from a high-ranking official.On her social media account Wednesday, Gwon Gyeong-ae said she received a phone call from the official, hours before the MBC report in March, saying the report would lead to the expulsion of prosecutor Han Dong-hoon. Han is known to be a close associate of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.Lee Dong-jae, a former Channel A reporter who was indicted on attempted extortion charges, is accused of using his ties to Han in seeking incriminating information on Rhyu Si-min, a retired liberal politician, from a convicted fraudster.The official also told Gwon to stop criticizing the Moon Jae-in administration through social media, as she had done so regarding the presidential office's alleged meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.While Gwon didn't name the official, some speculated it was Han Sang-hyuk, chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).On Thursday, Han said he did speak with Gwon that day, but it was an hour after the MBC report and had nothing to do with it.The latest revelation are expected fuel allegations of collusive ties between the ruling camp and liberal media outlets.