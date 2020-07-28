Pentagon Official: N. Korea Has Very Deliberate Missile Testing Program

Photo : YONHAP News

A top Pentagon official says he believes that North Korea has a very calculated missile testing program where they push their technological limits, learn from failures and demonstrate continual improvement.U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities Victorino Mercado made the remark on Wednesday during a virtual engagement with the 2020 Space and Missile Defense Symposium.He said the North has worked aggressively to develop nuclear-capable, long-range ballistic missiles that can threaten the U.S. homeland, allies and partners.Mercado added that despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Pyongyang continues to expand its missile capabilities and conduct test launches despite international restrictions.The official also mentioned the Missile Defense Review, saying U.S. missile defense strengthens the leverage of U.S. diplomats at the negotiating table, including denuclearization talks with the North, by demonstrating the U.S.’ ability to counter threats of nuclear attack.