One person has died and five are missing after three boats capsized during rescue efforts at Uiam Dam in Gangwon Province.One person was rescued.According to Chuncheon City police, an inflatable boat, a city-run ship and a police boat overturned when the first two attempted to rescue the four crewmembers aboard the police boat at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.The police boat was entangled in wires installed to protect the dam as it was retrieving a man-made vegetation island used to cleanse pollutants in Uiam Lake.The island had been swept away when water was discharged from the dam.After capsizing, the three vessels were swept away downstream through one of the dam’s gates. There was one person aboard the inflatable boat and two aboard the city-owned ship.