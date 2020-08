Photo : YONHAP News

Toronto Blue Jays’ starter Ryu Hyun-jin snatched his first win of the 2020 Major League Baseball season on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.In an away game, the South Korean pitcher struck out eight batters in five innings with his specialty change-up and allowed only a single hit while walking three. His fast ball averaged 144 kilometers an hour, faster than previous starts.Ryu led the Blue Jays to a two-to-one win, lowering his ERA from eight to five-point-14.This is Ryu’s first season with the Canadian team, having previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013 to 2019 and the Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball Organization from 2006 to 2012.