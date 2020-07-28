PM Turns Down Doctors' Demand to Negotiate on Planned Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The prime minister’s office has declined a call from a national association of doctors to negotiate over a planned physicians’ strike.In a written media briefing on Thursday, the office revealed that it sent a letter to the Korean Medical Association(KMA) earlier in the day telling the association that it should talk with the Health Ministry as it's the relevant body.The response came a day after the KMA refused to meet with officials of the Health Ministry and instead demanded “direct negotiations” with the prime minister to resolve the situation. The KMA said it does not believe it can have in-depth and mutually trustworthy talks with the health ministry.The prime minister's office said the Health Ministry is doing its best to be an engaging dialogue partner for the association and that it hopes the two sides will swiftly form a joint consultation body and discuss related matters.Last month, the government announced plans to expand admission quotas at medical schools by four-thousand over the next decade and to open a new public medical school in an effort to broaden the reach of health care services.In protest, the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) and the Korea Medical Association(KMA) announced plans to hold an all-out strike Friday and August 14, respectively.