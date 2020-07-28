Korean Air Posts Surprise Earnings of 148.5 Bln Won in 2Q

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Air posted nearly 150 billion won in operating profit in the second quarter despite a plunge in travel demand amid worldwide COVID-19-induced lockdowns.In regulatory filing on Thursday, the largest South Korean airliner estimated its operating profit in the April to June period at 148-point-five billion won, a turnaround from the operating loss of 101-point-five billion won in the same quarter last year.Its net profit also swung to a surplus of 162-point-four billion won from a net loss of 380-point-78 billion won a year earlier while its sales declined 44 percent on-year to one-trillion-690-point-nine billion won.The surprise earnings were attributed to a sharp decrease in operating costs, which approximately halved to one-trillion-542-point-five billion won from three-trillion-121-point-six billion won a year ago.Efforts to save fuel costs and labor costs as well as the use of passenger jets for cargo transport were said to have contributed to the cost reductions.Cargo-related sales doubled from 629-point-nine billion won to one-trillion-225-point-nine billion won during the one-year period. The number of its passengers, however, plunged by 92-point-two percent on-year.