Search Restarts for 5 Missing from Uiam Dam Boat Accident

The search for five people who went missing following a boat accident at Uiam Dam in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on Thursday restarted Friday morning.Authorities have mobilized ten helicopters, 27 boats and one-thousand-386 firefighters, police, soldiers and civil servants for the search.They've also expanded the scope, originally focusing on the area between Uiam Dam and Paldang Dam, to Jamsil Bridge with support from emergency workers in Seoul.The previous day, eight people were swept away when a private inflatable boat and a Chuncheon city environmental patrol boat capsized as they were attempting to rescue the crew of a police boat that sank near Uiam Dam.One was rescued right away while another was rescued later. A third person was found dead. Recent heavy rains have turned the river into a torrent of mud, hampering the search.