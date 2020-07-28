N. Korean Leader Visits Flood-Stricken Region

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited flood-stricken Hwanghae Province and instructed that his personal grain stock and supplies be given to residents.North Korean state media reported on Friday that about 730 homes and about 600 fields were flooded, while 179 homes have collapsed due to heavy rain in Daecheong-ri, Eunpa County.While visiting the area, Kim ordered that his personal grain stock be supplied to local residents on a family basis and that his personal supplies such as cement be distributed to support recovery efforts.He also instructed that daily articles and medical supplies be urgently provided.Separately, Kim ordered the creation of a recovery headquarters composed of officials from relevant departments of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the Defense Ministry to report on what is needed for reconstruction.