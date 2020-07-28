Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

N. Korean Leader Visits Flood-Stricken Region

Write: 2020-08-07 10:10:51Update: 2020-08-07 12:01:52

N. Korean Leader Visits Flood-Stricken Region

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited flood-stricken Hwanghae Province and instructed that his personal grain stock and supplies be given to residents.

North Korean state media reported on Friday that about 730 homes and about 600 fields were flooded, while 179 homes have collapsed due to heavy rain in Daecheong-ri, Eunpa County.

While visiting the area, Kim ordered that his personal grain stock be supplied to local residents on a family basis and that his personal supplies such as cement be distributed to support recovery efforts.

He also instructed that daily articles and medical supplies be urgently provided.

Separately, Kim ordered the creation of a recovery headquarters composed of officials from relevant departments of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the Defense Ministry to report on what is needed for reconstruction.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >