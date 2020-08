Photo : YONHAP News

The daily case count for locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections has slipped to a single digit.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that nine additional people were locally infected throughout Thursday.Including eleven imported infections, 20 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the accumulated total to 14-thousand-519.It was the first time in four days that the daily increase in local infections dipped to a single digit. Concerns remain, however, as infections related to a church, a business and a restaurant in Seoul are on the rise.Meanwhile, one more person has died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 303.