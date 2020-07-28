Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Pentagon: Joint Drill Will Test S. Korea's Ability to Exercise Wartime Command

Write: 2020-08-07 11:07:55Update: 2020-08-07 11:29:49

Pentagon: Joint Drill Will Test S. Korea's Ability to Exercise Wartime Command

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Defense Department says that a joint military exercise with South Korea scheduled for August aims to verify allied preparations ahead of the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from the United States to South Korea.

Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said at a briefing on Thursday that the U.S. wants to take the necessary steps to ensure that the South Korean military has the capability to take on OPCON.

Speaking on the scale of the exercise, he said there have been slight changes to U.S. training operations and maneuvers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he said that USFK commander General Robert Abrams decided to hold the drill, and that the U.S. has never stopped training or exercising.

The joint exercise will reportedly focus on the South Korean military's capacity to exercise wartime operational control and the U.S. ability to rapidly deploy reinforcements to the combat zone during an emergency on the Korean Peninsula.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >