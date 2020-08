Photo : YONHAP News

A man who broke the external window of a KBS studio with a pickaxe during a live radio program this week has been arrested.The Seoul Southern District Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against the 47-year-old man, surnamed Lee, on charges of property damage and obstruction of business.In issuing the warrant, the court said Lee is a flight risk and could possibly destroy evidence.Lee caused a commotion when he broke the window of an open KBS studio in Yeouido, Seoul, with a pickaxe at around 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday. He was shortly brought under control by the police and KBS security guards.