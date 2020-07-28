Justice Ministry Announces Reshuffle of High-Ranking Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry announced a reshuffle of dozens of high-ranking prosecutors on Friday, replacing five senior prosecutors assisting Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl after just seven months.Jo Nam-gwan, head of the Justice Ministry's criminal affairs bureau, who had worked as an adviser to Minister Choo Mi-ae, was promoted to assistant prosecutor general at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.Lee Jeong-hyeon, first deputy at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, who led a probe into the alleged prosecution-media collusion involving a prosecutor close to Yoon, was promoted to head the public security department at the supreme office.Shin Seong-sik, the Seoul district office's third deputy, who led a probe into Samsung Group's alleged accounting fraud and stock manipulation, was promoted to head the supreme office's anti-corruption department.Lee Sung-yoon, head of the central district office, who refused Yoon's orders regarding the collusion probe, has been retained.While the three prosecutors promoted to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office are known to be pro-government, many consider the latest reshuffle to be Choo's attempt at further keeping the top prosecutor in check.