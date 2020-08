Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff and five other senior aides tendered their resignation on Friday.Those who offered to resign are Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and all five members of Noh's team that cover political affairs, civil affairs, public communication, personnel affairs, and civic and social affairs.A key official at the top office said Noh and the others are offering to resign to take overall responsibility for "recent situations."When asked if the "recent situations" include public backlash over the government's failed effort to curb soaring housing prices, the official didn't give a direct answer.The official added that the president will decide whether to accept the resignations.