Spectators at Sports Games to Fill up 30% of Stadiums from Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Sports Ministry said it will expand the number of spectators allowed at professional sports games to 30 percent of stadium capacity starting next Tuesday when a number of baseball matches are scheduled.Professional sports in South Korea have held spectator-less games amid the COVID-19 pandemic before health authorities decided late last month to allow limited fan access - up to ten percent of stadiums.Professional golf is still the exception with no gallery allowed through the end of August.The ministry has requested sports organizations to thoroughly abide by quarantine guidelines including mask wearing, distancing and no eating or cheering in the stadium.It will also step up onsite inspections following the decision to expand spectator numbers.A ministry official said since people were allowed in to watch the games, quarantine conditions have been relatively stable and there have been no virus clusters reported at such venues.The official vowed to conduct tighter inspections with the related agencies.