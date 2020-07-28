Political Parties Welcome Disaster Zone Designation of Rain-Wrecked Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have welcomed the government’s swift decision to designate as special disaster zones seven areas hit hardest by torrential rainfall in the nation’s central region.In a statement issued on Friday, ruling Democratic Party spokesperson Heo Yun-jung noted the decision came only days after the president requested it, adding that the measure will help ease the pain suffered by those affected by the downpour.Saying the designation will lead to practical support for the livelihood of the residents, she asked the central and regional governments to ensure that the assistance will be swiftly doled out.Main opposition United Future Party spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said there shouldn’t be partisan differences when it comes to national disasters and hoped for the swift delivery of assistance for the victims.Kim also urged the government to declare more affected regions as special disaster zones so they also would receive state support.Ahn Hye-jin, a spokesperson for the minor opposition People’s Party, called the designation an “unquestionable” measure and called for meticulous and swift executions.