South Korea reported 43 new COVID-19 cases throughout Friday, raising the accumulated total to 14-thousand-562.The central disease control headquarters said Saturday that of the new cases, 30 are domestic infections which all come from the wider capital region with 16 in Seoul, 12 in Gyeonggi Province and two in Incheon.The rise in local cases is due to cluster outbreaks at two churches.Of the 13 new imported infections, five were detected upon arrival while the other eight patients tested positive during self-isolation or mandatory quarantine.Five of the 13 are South Koreans and the others are foreign nationals.One more coronavirus death was reported, bringing the death toll to 304. The fatality rate stands at two-point-09 percent.