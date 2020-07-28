National Assembly to Begin Sign Language Service in Press Briefings

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly said it will provide sign language interpretation for its press conferences starting Monday.It will also broadcast and post press conference footage including the sign language service on its website.The new rule means that every scheduled press briefing is required to have sign language interpretation. The National Assembly can't guarantee interpretation at unplanned briefings, but will do its best to accommodate these occasions as well.The first event to feature a sign language interpreter is scheduled for Monday when Justice Party lawmaker Jang Hye-young will hold a news conference to speak about legal revisions and call for guaranteed suffrage rights for disabled people.She has consistently promoted the need for sign language services to assist those who are unable to hear.The Assembly's secretary general Kim Young-chun expressed hope that people with hearing impairments will be able to more easily access information on various parliament activities.