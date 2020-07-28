Gov't Urges Thorough Preparation Against Landslides

The government has called for thorough preparation against rain-triggered landslides even in areas that are not designated as at-risk, saying recent events are occurring at unexpected locations.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued this call during a Saturday emergency meeting held with related agencies and local governments hit hard by the recent downpours.Minister Chin Young said that in high-risk areas, preventive measures to educate the public and restrict access are absolutely necessary.He ordered authorities to conduct responsible onsite responses and provide assistance, temporary shelter and relief supplies to help displaced citizens, adding that shelters must also abide by COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.As of Saturday morning, torrential rain has claimed 21 lives in South Korea. Seven are injured and eleven people remain missing.Over three thousand people, or 18-hundred households, have been displaced while 22-hundred homes and over 25-hundred roads and bridges are damaged.