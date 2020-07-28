Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2020-08-09 12:07:25Update: 2020-08-09 14:02:51

S. Korea Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : KBS News

South Korea reported 36 new COVID-19 cases throughout Saturday, raising the accumulated total to 14-thousand-598.

The central disease control headquarters said Sunday that of the new cases, 30 are domestic infections, while six were imported.

Twenty six of the 30 domestic cases came from the wider capital region, due to cluster outbreaks at two churches in Gyeonggi Province.

The daily number of new infections hovered between 20 to around 40 this month, while the number of imported cases dropped below ten for the first time in 45 days on Sunday.

Of the six new imported infections, one was detected upon arrival while the other five patients tested positive during self-isolation or mandatory quarantine – five of the six are foreign nationals.

One more coronavirus death was reported, bringing the death toll to 305.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >