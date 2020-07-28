Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Next Year's Budget Likely to Rise 8% to 550 Tln Won

Write: 2020-08-09 12:27:39Update: 2020-08-09 14:04:07

Next Year's Budget Likely to Rise 8% to 550 Tln Won

Photo : KBS News

The government is reportedly considering an increase of seven to eight percent for next year's budget, with its size likely to be around 550 trillion won.

According to sources from the government and the ruling Democratic Party on Sunday, the Finance Ministry is drawing up a budget for next year to that effect and plans to report the draft to President Moon Jae-in this week.

This year's budget was set at 512-point-three trillion won, but the government has drawn up three rounds of supplementary budgets to ride out the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the government increases its funds for next year by seven to eight percent from this year's budget, it would reach around 550 trillion won.

A ministry official said that the final draft for next year's budget will come out later this month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >