Typhoon Jangmi to Hit S. Korea Monday

A new typhoon formed in the waters off Okinawa, Japan early Sunday is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula on Monday.The season's fifth typhoon, Jangmi, is likely to head north at speeds of about 40 kilometers per hour and reach 350 kilometers south of Jeju Island at around 3 a.m. Monday.The small typhoon with a maximum wind force of 18 meters per second is expected to reach the southern coast near Busan at around 3 p.m. Monday, bringing heavy rains to South Korea.The central region is forecast to receive up to 500 millimeters of heavy rains until Tuesday, while Jeju, Mount Jiri and South Gyeongsang Province are likely to have 300 millimeters. Other southern regions are likely to receive 100 to 200 millimeters of rain.The typhoon is also expected to bring strong winds of up to 16 meters per second to Jeju Island and the southern coastal areas in Gyeongsang and Jeolla Provinces on Monday.