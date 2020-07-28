Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 20 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of COVID-19 have reportedly surpassed 20 million, increasing by ten million in just 43 days.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, the global tally topped the grim milestone early on Monday Korea time, with the global death toll surpassing 733-thousand.Global COVID-19 cases topped 20 million about seven months after the first case was reported in China in December last year and about six months after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global "pandemic."The global tally surpassed ten million on June 28 and soared to 15 million in just 25 days. The figure then grew by one million every four days.The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, reporting some five-point-two million cases.