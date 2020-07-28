S. Korea's Imports of Japanese Consumer Goods Slip 23% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's imports of Japanese consumer goods dropped more than 23 percent in July as a nationwide boycott of Japanese goods over Tokyo's trade restrictions marked the one-year anniversary.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, South Korea's imports of Japanese consumer goods came to 253 million U.S. dollars last month, down 23-point-four percent from a year earlier.In particular, Japanese beer, tobacco and cars were hit hardest by a local campaign against Japanese products.Imports of Japanese beer plunged 84-point-two percent on-year to 685-thousand dollars last month, while imports of Japanese tobacco sank 89 percent on-year to a mere six thousand dollars.South Korea's imports of autos from the neighboring country tumbled about 52 percent from a year earlier to 52-point-four million dollars in July.