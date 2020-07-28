Foreigners Turn Net Buyers of S. Korean Stocks in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors turned net buyers of South Korean stocks in July after five months of selling spree.According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service on Monday, foreigners bought a net 582 billion won worth of local stocks last month.Foreigners engaged in a massive sell-off of Korean stocks for five straight months since February, dumping more than 26 trillion won.The shift to net buying in July mostly came from investors from Europe and Asia.British investors net purchased 755 billion won worth of stocks, while Irish investors net bought 447 billion won.American investors sold a net one-point-three trillion won worth of stocks last month.Foreigners also bought a net two-point-24 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, extending their buying spree to a seventh straight month. Their bond holdings hit a record high of 150-point-two trillion won.