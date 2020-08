Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 28 new COVID-19 cases.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 14-thousand-626 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far, including the new figure compiled in the 24-hour period ending 12 a.m.The nation added 36 cases and 43 cases on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.Of the latest cases, 17 were local infections, with all but one from the greater Seoul area. The capital city recorded 11 cases, including those linked to a cluster at Namdaemun Market, while Gyeonggi Province added five.Six of the 11 cases attributed to overseas transmissions were detected upon arrival, while six of the imported ones involved foreign nationals.The virus-related death toll remained unchanged at 305.