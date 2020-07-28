N. Korea Aims to Solidify Regime Solidarity In Face of Several Hardship

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is seeking to gain public support by calling on its top officials to exercise selfless duty in an apparent attempt to solidify regime solidarity.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, claimed on Monday that selfless duty is what determines the fate of everything though it’s not visible to the naked eye.The paper said ranking officials should not shield themselves behind their government position from the rain pouring down on the people, apparently referring to hardship suffered by ordinary citizens.The daily stressed that senior officials should face more hardship and be more frugal than the people.The report apparently was seeking to underline that the sense of privilege and corruption among those in power could harm regime solidarity.The latest report comes as the North is facing serious economic recession due to international sanctions and closure of its borders resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, the North lately suffered major damage from record rainfall.Amid such distress, the North seems determined to emphasize North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s love for the people and selfless duty among ranking officials.