Gap in Approval Rating Further Narrows Between Rival Camps

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey on political parties’ approval ratings has found that the gap between the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition United Future Party(UFP) further narrowed to half a percentage point.Pollster Realmeter surveyed two-thousand-520 adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday and found that the DP’s approval rating stood at 35-point-one percent. That’s down three-point-two percentage points from last week.The UFP’s approval rating climbed two-point-nine percentage points to 34-point-six percent. The figure is the highest to be posted since the creation of the party and the gap between the two parties’ approval rating is the narrowest to be posted so far.In particular, the survey found that the UFP outdid the DP in approval rating at one time, last Wednesday, when the government, DP and presidential office unveiled plans to lower the rate applied when converting from jeonse to monthly rent.The survey found that the DP saw its approval rating plunge among women and people in their 30s and 40s who had previously been the main supporters of the ruling camp.Also, the survey showed that the UFP’s approval rating surged in the Jeolla provinces which usually is regarded to be a stronghold for the DP.The survey commissioned by YTN had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.