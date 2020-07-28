S. Korean Military Provides Emergency Aid for Lebanon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has delivered emergency relief aid to Lebanon to help victims of the recent deadly blasts in the Middle Eastern country.According to the South Korean Ministry of National Defense, around six-thousand sets of masks and other items essential for public livelihood were delivered to the Lebanese government on Saturday via the Dongmyeong unit stationed in the country.The South Korean troops operating UN peacekeeping missions in the region plan to provide four-thousand additional sets of aid goods and consider further assistance if requested.Around 280 South Korean soldiers are currently stationed with the unit, which has been dispatched to Lebanon since July of 2007. They will be replaced by the next batch of troops when their six-month tour expires on Tuesday of next week.The death toll from the explosions at Beirut’s port last Tuesday climbed to nearly 160 as of Saturday with more than 20 people still missing.